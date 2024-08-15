Macrogenics (MGNX) Under Fire As Analyst Downgrade Deepens Crisis – Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now .



Class Period: Mar. 7, 2024 – May 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 24, 2024

Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX):

MacroGenics, Inc. is facing mounting pressure after financial blogger Myriam Alvarez issued a“strong sell” rating on the biotechnology company. Citing disappointing trial data for its prostate cancer drug candidate, Vobra Duo, Alvarez contends that the asset's value proposition has been“severely altered.”

In a report published on Seeking Alpha, Alvarez underscored the negative impact of the Vobra Duo trial results on the company's overall revenue potential. The analyst's assessment coincides with a sharp decline in MacroGenics' share price following the July 31 announcement of a halted mid-stage clinical trial for the drug.

The company is also grappling with a class-action lawsuit alleging misleading statements about Vobra Duo's safety profile. Investors claim to have suffered significant losses after its May 10 disclosure of five patient deaths in the trial. MacroGenics' market capitalization has plummeted by two-thirds since the adverse events were made public.

Prominent litigation firm Hagens Berman has initiated an investigation into potential securities law violations, focusing on the company's public statements regarding the Vobra Duo trial.

“We're looking into whether MacroGenics misled investors about the risks associated with Vobra Duo,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

