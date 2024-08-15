Mercy University And Thrive Scholars Launch Thrive Academy In NY, Empowering Students For Success In College And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More than 150 New York students from low-income backgrounds have had the opportunity to engage in this transformative experience.

DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, Mercy University partnered with Thrive Scholars, a national nonprofit that helps high-achieving students prepare for and excel in college and beyond, to launch the inaugural Thrive Academy in New York, hosted at Mercy's Manhattan Campus.Building on the proven success of Thrive Scholars' flagship Summer Academy-a rigorous six-week program offering over 350 hours of college-level preparation in calculus, coding, and writing, alongside essential college admissions counseling and career development- Thrive Academy aims to extend these opportunities to more students. The generous support of Citadel and Citadel Securities has made it possible for more than 150 New York students from low-income backgrounds to engage in this transformative educational experience.“We are thrilled to partner with Thrive Scholars to bring this program to New York, as it is a testament to our shared commitment of fostering educational equity and excellence,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University.“By partnering with Thrive Scholars, we are providing these talented young individuals with the academic preparation and support they need to not only succeed in college but also in their future careers.”“We are deeply grateful to Citadel and Citadel Securities for making Citadel Thrive Academy – New York possible,” said Heather Rindels, New York executive director, Thrive Scholars.“Their steadfast commitment to empowering our Scholars is truly inspiring and includes not only this program in New York, but also the sponsorship of 120 Thrive Scholars across the country, support for our Summer Academy in Chicago, and an externship program to enhance our Scholars' technical skills and further unlock their full potential.”Thrive Academy – New York, Sponsored by Citadel, welcomed its inaugural cohort of over 150 students on July 8th for an intensive six-week session. This group boasts an impressive average GPA of 3.9, with 83% identifying as first-generation college students. These Scholars come from families with an average annual income of $51,000, underscoring the Academy's focus on empowering those who may face significant barriers to higher education.“Thrive Academy has helped me develop my communication and organizational skills, allowing me to become more confident and effective in both team settings and individual tasks,” said Thrive Academy New York Scholar Tito Oshuntolu.“The challenging projects and collaborative environment have pushed me to think critically and creatively, while the mentorship from experienced professionals has provided valuable insights and guidance. This enhancement in critical thinking has not only improved my academic performance but also strengthened my ability to solve problems and approach challenges with greater confidence.”"Thrive has allowed me to step out of my academic comfort zone and push past my limits to achieve a more profound understanding of college writing skills and calculus,” said Thrive Academy New York Scholar Oliver Oliva.“Through the program, I've connected with like-minded peers and received invaluable guidance from mentors who helped me highlight my character development for college applications. Thrive has shown me that, regardless of my background, I can reach my goals with dedication and hard work.”“As we look ahead to next year, we are excited to continue building on the success of this inaugural program,” said Rindels.Thrive Academy - New York, Sponsored by Citadel, is free for qualifying students. The application season for next year's cohort begins September 1st. Interested students can visit the Thrive Scholars website to learn more.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit .About Thrive ScholarsThrive Scholars is a national nonprofit that for 20 years has worked hard to help high-achieving, first-gen students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds get into and graduate from top colleges equipped to achieve their full career potential. Thrive Scholars uses data to develop programming that translates to Scholar success through a full suite of academic preparation, mentorship, social-emotional, financial, and career counseling to close the opportunity gap. For more information, visit .

