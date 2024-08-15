Nicolet Law Paralegals Elected To Director Positions Within Paralegal Association Of Wisconsin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that two of its paralegals, Brittany Eder and Joseph Goetz , have been elected to director positions within the Paralegal Association of Wisconsin (PAW) . Eder has been named the new North Central Region Director, while Goetz assumes the role of Director of Membership.

PAW is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the paralegal profession. It plays a major role in promoting paralegals' competency, importance, and value to the legal community and the public at large.

Brittany Eder, a State Bar of Wisconsin Certified Paralegal and MnCP, brings her commitment to the profession to her new role as North Central Region Director.

"I became a member of PAW because it offers networking opportunities with other paralegals and legal assistants in the state, along with offering many helpful resources," Eder stated.

She added, "PAW offers a wide range of benefits to its members including networking opportunities, access to continuing legal education programs for professional development, advocacy and support services, community engagement, and career resources."

When asked about her goals, Eder shared, "I have several ideas, with some of them focusing on making positive impacts within our communities."

Joseph Goetz, a Senior Personal Injury Paralegal and Manager of Culture & Core Values at Nicolet Law, steps into the position of Director of Membership with nearly two decades of experience.

Goetz, also a State Bar of Wisconsin Certified Paralegal, emphasized the importance of PAW's mission, saying, "PAW serves to advance recognition of paralegals and the roles that they play as part of the legal system. The organization works with the public, legal professionals, and government representatives to promote understanding of how quality paralegals can continue to make legal services more accessible, cost-effective, and personal for our communities."

Goetz further elaborated on his reasons for joining PAW: "I joined PAW in an effort to support others in the paralegal profession and to promote education and standards which allow us to more effectively work side-by-side with our attorneys to better advocate for our clients."

Both Eder and Goetz noted the similarities between their work at Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers and their new roles at PAW.

Eder stated, "Both positions involve advocating for individuals' interests and providing professional support."

Goetz added, "The biggest overlap between my responsibilities as a Director at PAW and in my work at Nicolet Law is probably the idea of service to the community. Whether I am helping advocate for those clients and community members at Nicolet Law or I am working with PAW to advance the profession of those in the paralegal community, I aim to help those communities to the best of my ability."

Nicolet Law Office congratulates Brittany Eder and Joseph Goetz on their new roles and looks forward to their contributions to the paralegal community through their work with PAW.

For more information about Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers and its team, please visit NicoletLaw.

Cassandra Laabs

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

+1 715-377-2141

...