AVCC Welcomes Neil Banerjee As Chief Evangelist

Neil Banerjee joins AVCC as Chief Evangelist

A champion of innovation and collaboration, Banerjee will help drive membership and advance the future of autonomous and assisted driving technology.

- Neil Banerjee, Chief Chief Evangelist, AVCCSAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVCC , a global automotive consortium that specifies and benchmarks solutions for autonomous and automated driving, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Banerjee as Chief Evangelist. With a career over 25 years, Banerjee brings a wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge that will further strengthen AVCC's mission to advance autonomous and assisted vehicle technology.Banerjee joins AVCC with a distinguished track record of leadership in renowned organizations such as Fisker Group Inc., Hyliion Inc., Byton North America, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Lam Research, Philips, and Ford Motor Company. His expertise spans across multiple industries including automotive, semiconductors, consumer electronics, edutech, and compute, with a particular focus on the convergence of automotive technologies with broader technological advancements.Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in the successful launch of over 30 products and has consistently driven innovation by merging automotive technology with cutting-edge advancements in AI/ML, ADAS/AD, IoT, cloud computing, edge computing, robotics, sensors, connectivity, and embedded systems. His ability to navigate the complexities of diverse technological domains and his passion for fostering industry-wide collaboration make him an ideal fit for the Chief Evangelist role at AVCC."I am thrilled to join AVCC as Chief Evangelist, a role that perfectly aligns with my passion for driving innovation in the automotive industry," said Neil Banerjee. "The AVCC's mission to accelerate the development and adoption of autonomous vehicle computing standards resonates deeply with me, and I am excited to contribute to shaping the future of mobility. Together, we will build strong relationships across the industry and push the boundaries of what is possible in autonomous vehicle technology.""We are excited to welcome Neil Banerjee to the AVCC team," said Elizabeth Kao, Chair of the Board of Directors of AVCC. "Neil's extensive experience and deep understanding of the automotive and technology sectors will be invaluable to the committees and organization leadership as we continue to drive forward our mission and deliver an exceptional experience to our existing and new members. His commitment to innovation and his ability to bridge the gap between technology and industry will help us grow at a pivotal time, accelerating the development and deployment of autonomous and assisted driving solutions that are both safe and scalable."In his role as Chief Evangelist, Banerjee will lead AVCC's outreach efforts to engage with key stakeholders across the automotive and technology sectors, fostering collaboration and driving the adoption of industry standards that are critical to the advancement of autonomous vehicle computing. His appointment comes at a time when the industry is at a pivotal crossroads, and his contribution will be instrumental in advancing AVCC's vision for the future of mobility.For more information about AVCC and its initiatives, including how to become a member, please visit .About AVCCAVCC is a global automated and autonomous vehicle (AV) consortium that specifies and benchmarks solutions for AV computing, cybersecurity, functional safety, and building block interconnects. AVCC is a not-for-profit membership organization building an ecosystem of OEMs, automotive suppliers, and semiconductor and software suppliers in the automotive industry. The consortium addresses the complexity of the intelligent-vehicle software-defined automotive environment and promotes member-driven dialogue within technical working groups to address non-differentiable common challenges. AVCC is committed to driving the evolution of autonomous and automated solutions up to L5 performance. For additional information on AVCC membership and technical reports, please visit or email ....

