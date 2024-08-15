Central Arkansas Pride Unleashes Pridefest 2024: A Kaleidoscope Of Celebration, Unity, And Inclusion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dolores WilkLITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable day of celebration, unity, and empowerment as Central Arkansas Pride gears up for its 12th Annual PRIDE Festival and Parade! This year, we're going bigger, bolder, and more vibrant than ever on Saturday, October 19th-right in the heart of LGBTQIA+ History Month. Our theme this year:“PRIDE 365”-because Pride isn't just a day; it's a way of life!What to ExpectThe day kicks off with the Central Arkansas Pride Parade at 12:00 PM, where a dazzling array of floats, performers, and community groups will march through the streets, turning the Argenta District into a living, breathing rainbow of love and acceptance. But that's just the beginning!After the parade, the festivities continue with over 5 hours of non-stop entertainment that promises something for everyone:Main Stage Extravaganza: A lineup of dynamic performers and speakers who will keep you energized and inspired all day long. Want to perform sign-up now!Pride Family Zone: A safe and inclusive space filled with fun activities for families and kids of all ages.Vendor Village: A lively hub where non-profits educate, faith-based groups inspire, and companies offer cool free swag.Shop for Pride gear, unique crafts, and more while connecting and networking with the community.Food Truck Zone: Satisfy your cravings with a mouthwatering variety of food trucks serving up delicious bites all day.VIP Experience: Enjoy exclusive perks, from shaded seating to premium viewing areas and more!After-Festival Dance Party: When the sun sets, the party's just getting started! Join us for a high-energy dance party that will light up the square and keep the good vibes going.Why This MattersThis isn't just an event-it's a movement. Last year, we welcomed over 15,000 attendees from all walks of life, coming together to celebrate diversity, foster inclusion, and push for equality. As Dolores Wilk, our passionate Executive Director, puts it,“PRIDEFest is more than a festival; it's a sanctuary of belonging, a vibrant tapestry of our Arkansas LGBTQIA+ family, and a powerful anthem of love and inclusion.”Joseph Johnson, our Communications Director, adds,“When we unite, we're not just celebrating; we're making history. We're educating, advocating, and building a future where everyone feels welcome, safe, and supported. Together, we're the architects of change.”Last year, our parade featured an incredible mix of participants: 36% were Faith-Based Organizations, 32% were Non-Profits, and 30% were Businesses-a true reflection of the rich and dynamic community that comes together every year to make this event spectacular!Join Us in Making a DifferenceCentral Arkansas Pride is made possible by the incredible support of our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners. But to keep this amazing tradition alive, we need your help! We're calling on businesses, organizations, and individuals to step up and become a sponsor for PRIDEFest 2024.Are you ready to accept the challenge? Help us turn the volume up on acceptance and drown out prejudice. Together, we can dance to the rhythm of unity and ensure that PRIDE 365 continues to shine bright in Arkansas and beyond!Central Arkansas Pride is a 501(c)(3)non-profit organization and volunteer-based group that has been building a welcoming community for LGBTQIA+ Arkansans for more than 12 years. We come together to celebrate the history and culture of Arkansas's LGBTQIA+ community through Pride events and programming that inspire, strengthen and unite.To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how you can make a difference, visit today. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on Festival announcements.Event Details:Location: Historic Argenta District, North Little Rock, ArkansasDate: October 19th, 2024Parade: 12:00 PMFestival: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PMDance Party: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PMAdmission: FreeLet's make this year's PRIDEFest the most unforgettable one yet!

