Federal Electronics Unveils State-Of-The-Art Class 10,000 Cleanroom To Enhance Production Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The addition of our Class 10,000 cleanroom marks a pivotal milestone in our continual commitment to provide our customers with a range of services that meet their critical application requirements.” - Ed Evangelista, Co-Owner of Federal ElectronicsCRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Federal Electronics, a leader in innovative manufacturing, proudly announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art Class 10,000 cleanroom facility. This cutting-edge cleanroom represents a significant in Federal Electronics' commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and precision in its manufacturing processes.



The new Class 10,000 cleanroom, also known as an ISO 7 cleanroom, ensures that the concentration of airborne particles is strictly controlled to fewer than 10,000 particles per cubic meter. This environment is critical for the production of highly sensitive and technologically advanced products.



Key Features of the Class 10,000 Cleanroom:

.Advanced Filtration Systems: The cleanroom is equipped with HEPA filtration systems that capture 99.97% of airborne particles, ensuring a controlled environment.

.Cutting-Edge Monitoring Technology: Continuous monitoring of particle counts, temperature, and humidity ensures consistent compliance with ISO 7 standards.

.Enhanced Safety Protocols: Strict protocols are in place to ensure the safety of personnel and the protection of sensitive materials, including gowning procedures, environmental controls, and access control.



Federal Electronics invites customers and prospective customers to visit the new cleanroom facility and explore how our vertical integration model and US/Mexico footprint delivers exceptional value and performance to OEMs of high complexity, highly engineered, and highly regulated products.



