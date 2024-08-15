Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results, Provides Update Showing 'Productive' Recent Months

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio

(NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage, drug-platform company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's (“PD”), today released results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided a business update. According to the update, results from the company's completed Phase 2/3 AD study showed that buntanetap significantly improved cognition in patients with early AD. Additionally, data from its Phase 3 PD study revealed that buntanetap led to improvements in both the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (“MDS-UPDRS”) and cognition across several PD subpopulations. The company also discussed the filing of patents, team updates, and other achievements.

“The recent months have been productive for our company,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of Annovis Bio.“We've completed pivotal Phase 2/3 Alzheimer's and Phase 3 Parkinson's studies, both of which revealed very encouraging data for buntanetap. Additionally, we've introduced a new crystalline form of buntanetap with improved properties, further strengthening our IP portfolio. These milestones position us strongly as we move closer to providing much-needed treatments to patients.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”). The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

For more information, visit the company's website at

, and social channels

LinkedIn ,

X

and

YouTube .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN