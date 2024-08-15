Biomednewsbreaks - Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Releases Q2 2024 Financial Report, Operational Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT),

a medical company focused on transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights, is reporting on and operations results for its second quarter 2024, the period that ended June 30, 2024. Highlights of the report include steady progress made toward key clinical and regulatory milestones on its HeartBeam AIMIGo(TM) System, including the 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); the report also noted that the company has completed two presubmission meetings with the FDA regarding the company's planned 510(k) submission of its 12-lead synthesis software.

“The second quarter of 2024 was highlighted by new data for the validation of HeartBeam AI, our deep-learning technology, and ongoing progress with anticipated regulatory and clinical milestones for the AIMIGo vector technology platform,” said HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, in the press release.“Looking ahead, our optimism continues for the FDA's clearance of the AIMIGo system, and we are on track for the planned second 510(k) submission.

“We are encouraged by our progress in using artificial intelligence with our vector technology, showcasing the potential of our artificial-intelligence program to improve diagnostic accuracy when a patient is outside of a medical facility,” Vajdic continued.“We also see strength in our product-development pipeline, notably an extended wear patch for detecting heart attacks and complex cardiac arrythmias. This market is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2030. Interest from large industry players in partnering continues on key aspects of our portfolio. Our long-term vision is to transform the monitoring and detection of cardiac conditions through our vector-based technology. Our unique approach allows us to deliver the smallest, easiest to use, cable-free 12-lead ECG to patients and their physicians in a variety of form factors and unlock actionable insights on a wide range of cardiac conditions.”

To view the full press release, visit



About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights. The company's proprietary vectorelectrocardiography (“VECG”) technology collects 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity and converts those signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed to be used on portable, patient-friendly devices such as a credit-card-sized monitor, watch or patch. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care, all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining how cardiac health is managed. For more information, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN