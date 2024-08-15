Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) To Eliminate $450,000 Of Convertible Debt By The End Of Q3
Date
8/15/2024 2:26:26 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) (d/b/a MedCana) , a holding company focused on the cannabis and agricultural technology sectors, today announced that all convertible debt on its balance sheet amounting to $450,000 will be eliminated by the end of the third quarter.“Our goal is to build a strong company focusing on revenue and, most importantly, enhanced shareholder value. We want our shareholders to invest with confidence, knowing they will not have to worry about any debt conversion hindering the value of their shares,” said Gabriel Diaz, CEO of MedCana.
To view the full article, visit
About Software Effective Solutions Corp.
Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for the future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN15082024000224011066ID1108559680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.