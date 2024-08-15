Investornewsbreaks Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) Closes On $22.4M Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACTU) , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the of high impact, difficult to treat cancers, recently announced the closing of its previously announced initial offering. The offering comprised 2,800,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $8.00 per unit to the public, raising a total of $22,400,000 in gross proceeds before deductions. In addition, the company has granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to 420,000 additional shares, representing 15% of the shares sold in the offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The company's shares began trading on August 13, 2024, on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ACTU.

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high impact, difficult to treat cancers. Actuate's lead investigational drug product, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including several DDR pathways. Elraglusib is designed to act as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For more information about the company, visit .

