(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is an asset-rich diversified and silver producer in the Americas. McEwen CEO Rob McEwen recently spoke at the NYC SME's 9th Annual Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference, where he emphasized the crucial importance of the mining to modern civilization and outlined a strategic approach to improving its public perception.“The central theme of McEwen's speech was the urgent need to alter the public's negative perception of the mining industry. This change, he argued, could be achieved by showcasing the industry's essential contributions to daily life and modern technologies, particularly those aimed at combating climate change. By highlighting the vast range of products derived from minerals and the environmental stewardship efforts within the industry, McEwen believes the public can be swayed to view mining more favorably,” a recent article reads.“To make mining relevant to the public and address the industry's challenges, McEwen offered ten strategic recommendations... McEwen drew inspiration from successful industry transformations, such as Uber's disruption of the taxi industry and Tesla's revolution in electric vehicles. These examples demonstrate the power of addressing public complaints and delivering a superior customer experience.”

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, MUX's chairman and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

