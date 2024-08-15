Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders
Date
8/15/2024 2:16:06 PM
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi
LLP is investigating Revance
(NASDAQ: RVNC ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Crown.
Click here to learn how to join our investigation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Revance stockholders will receive only $6.66 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $924
million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Revance by imposing a significant penalty if Revance accepts a competing bid. Revance insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
We are investigating the conduct of Revance's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.
If you own Revance common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or .
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
SOURCE Ademi LLP
