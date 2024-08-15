(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This Winter Trimester, starting November 2024, the University will launch a variety of new programs to meet needs in healthcare, information technology, financial, and operational fields.

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to facilitate workplace success for learners, Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is launching 11 new fully programs of study beginning in the 2024 Winter Trimester. The new programs will include two degrees, along with seven undergraduate certificates and two graduate certificates.

Continue Reading

By continuing to leverage comprehensive research and industry insights, University Advisory Council feedback, and real-time job demand data, CSU Global has identified new program needs in the healthcare management, information technology, finance, operations and supply chain management, data analytics, and artificial intelligence fields to address workforce training needs and prepare learners for growing and changing job opportunities. Through an in-depth analysis of current market trends, emerging technologies, and employer needs, CSU Global has designed its programs of study centered on work-ready assignments and industry tools that equip students with the skills they require to excel in their professional careers.

CSU Global Addresses Workforce Training Needs with 11 New In Demand Programs of Study

Post this

As the leader in online education for post-traditional learners focused on supporting professional success, CSU Global's program-completers continue to report compelling return on investment data from their CSU Global experience. Importantly, over 90% of its program-completers are working, with a median self-reported average salary increase of $40,000 and $32,500 per year for its undergraduate and graduate program-completers respectively.

CSU Global programs launching November 11, 2024 include:



Graduate Degrees:



Data Analytics

Healthcare Analytics

Undergraduate Certificates:



Azure and AI Automation



Financial Analytics



Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety



Operations and Supply Chain Management



Public Health Leadership



Python and Data Analytics

Python Application Development

Graduate Certificates:



Advanced Data Analytics Corporate Financial Management

Selected for its rapidly-evolving needs, the healthcare care industry continues to be a focus for

CSU Global. With the addition of its Healthcare Analytics degree and undergraduate certificates in Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety and Public Health Leadership, the University offers four health administration and management-related programs, created in response to the increasing demand for data-driven insights, where professionals skilled in analytics are essential for enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiencies. For example, the new programs will prepare students for high-demand roles such as Healthcare Data Analysts and Clinical Data Scientists. These positions not only offer competitive and living wage salaries, but also exhibit strong job growth prospects due to the expanding use of electronic health records and advanced analytics solutions. By equipping students with skills in statistical modeling, machine learning, and regulatory compliance, CSU Global ensures that graduates are well-prepared to excel in these roles while achieving their personal goals.

In addition to healthcare, programs in information technology will address the surging demand for data proficiency across various industries. By focusing on practical and in demand skills, such as Azure, AI Automation, and Python, the programs will incorporate tools and techniques that prepare students for roles that include Data Analyst and Machine Learning Engineer. By combining hands-on projects, industry partnerships, and a curriculum aligned with current trends, CSU Global ensures that graduates are ready to meet the growing requirements of the IT sector and advance in a data-driven world.

Further, the University's new finance programs will provide specialized training to provide banking, finance, accounting, and business professionals with the education needed to enhance their skills, knowledge, and abilities in the strategic financial management of corporations and the dynamic field of financial analysis.

Finally, the Operations and Supply Chain Management certificate was created for students who are interested in pursuing careers in logistics, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceutical, or any sector that involves efficient supply chain and management of operations, facilitating a competitive edge in the job market for CSU Global program-completers.

The University's strategic program development not only bridges existing workforce gaps and positions its program-completers as competitive candidates, but it does so through CSU Global's fully online learning environment where students can access learning support tools and complete coursework from anywhere in the world with an internet connection and around their busy schedules. To learn more and browse programs, visit

csuglobal/academic-programs .

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert and industry-experienced faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal to learn more.

SOURCE Colorado State University Global