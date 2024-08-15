Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Announces 2024 Community Spirit Award Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or“Bank”) has awarded the 2024 Community Spirit Award to Vice President James Parker of Central Savings Bank in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and Marketing Manager Autumn Bucy of Hendricks County Bank and Trust Company in Brownsburg, Ind.

Community Spirit legacy

Since 2007, the annual award has honored established and emerging leaders at one of FHLBank Indianapolis' member financial institutions in both Indiana and Michigan who show an outstanding dedication to affordable housing and economic development in their communities. The Community Spirit Award equally honors community advocates who embody the Bank's guiding principle to Champion Inclusion through their work to create diverse, equitable and inclusive communities across Indiana and Michigan.

About James Parker, Michigan's affordable housing champion

James Parker is a lifelong resident of the Eastern Upper Peninsula and a graduate of Lake Superior State University. He started at Central Savings Bank in 2011 as the marketing director; he switched to lending in 2013 and became a commercial lender in 2016. Parker was nominated for his legacy of impressive work in affordable housing and economic development. As Central Savings Bank's Community Reinvestment Act Officer, Parker is tasked with ensuring community reinvestment, often by forging partnerships with community stakeholders. One such partnership with Community Housing Network, Inc., The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and the Chippewa County Community Foundation culminated in the recently opened Garfield Landing, an adaptive reuse project that transformed the historic former Garfield School into 36 affordable housing units.

As vice president of the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce, Parker is also a strong champion for local economic development and has partnered with local businesses for FHLBank Indianapolis' Elevate Small Business program, securing $60,000 in grant funding for local businesses in the Sault Ste. Marie community.

About Autumn Bucy, Indiana's emerging leader

Indiana winner Autumn Bucy has a passion for bettering her Brownsburg, Ind., community. Bucy is actively involved in the Brownsburg Youth Sports (BYS) Future Fields project, which is working to build a new 60-acre youth sports facility. Throughout this project, Bucy has been instrumental in forging partnerships with community stakeholders to support programs that facilitate the inclusion of children with special needs.

Bucy is also active in organizations fighting homelessness, including Clothe-A-Child and Sheltering Wings Domestic Violence Services. Additionally, Bucy serves on the Golf Outing Committee at the Plainfield Chamber of Commerce and the Hospitality Committee at the Greater Danville Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the recognition, FHLBank Indianapolis will donate $5,000 to the charity or nonprofit organization of each recipient's choice. Parker has selected the Chippewa County Council for Youth and Families, and Bucy has selected Brownsburg Youth Sports.

More information about the Community Spirit Award, including past recipients and nomination criteria, is available at the Community Spirit page on fhlbi.com .

For information on FHLBank Indianapolis' affordable housing and community economic development grants, see the Community Programs page on .

Media contact information:

For more information, contact Katherine Marshall, Corporate Communications Specialist, at ... .

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit and follow the Bank on LinkedIn , and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at