ELE|NA Calls For Partnership: Plans To Expand Its Wellness Revolution In The Middle East Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maldives-based company ELE|NA offers unparalleled unique experiences in each of its locations, and is now planning to enter the Middle East and seeks partnerships with hotels and resorts.

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its inception in 2015, ELE|NA has been transforming the global wellness landscape with its unique approach to spa and wellness management. A subsidiary of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, this wellness lifestyle company has gained recognition for seamlessly integrating its wellness centers into luxury hotels and resorts worldwide.







Having established a strong presence in the Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka, ELE|NA is now setting its sights on the Middle East. This move is part of a broader strategy to partner with hotels and resorts in this region, which is known for its competitive wellness market. However, ELE|NA's approach stands out, offering a refreshing perspective on wellness that is both inclusive and highly personalized.

Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA, explains,“What we offer is something entirely different - a breath of fresh air that can reinvigorate the wellness offerings in any hotel. Our 'Wellness Your Way' program is a prime example of this, providing guests with a bespoke, fully immersive experience that is tailored to their individual needs.” This program is designed to meet guests where they are on their wellness journeys, offering different levels of engagement that can be adapted to the unique environment of each hotel or resort. Whether it's a city hotel offering a brief wellness escape or a remote resort providing a comprehensive wellness journey, ELE|NA ensures that every guest's experience is unique and deeply satisfying.







Unlike traditional wellness programs that can feel restrictive, ELE|NA's approach is all about balance and happiness.“We don't believe in a one-size-fits-all approach,” says Heidi.“We focus on creating fully immersive experiences that engage all the senses, from floating meditation to customized reflexology sessions to make each guest feel revitalized and happy. Our guests' conscious nutrition journey includes everything from five-star plant-based cuisine to a couple of glasses of kombucha sparkling tea. It's about creating a joyful, holistic experience that touches all the senses.”

Another key differentiator for ELE|NA is its deep commitment to sustainability. The company goes beyond mere eco-friendly practices, embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations. Each ELE|NA property employs Sustainable and Wellness Ambassadors, who are responsible for ensuring that all products are as environmentally friendly as possible, as well as daily self-care for all of its employees. The Vice President explains, further sharing an example,“For instance, we have developed a 360-degree approach to using local resources, like coconuts in the Maldives, to create everything from body scrubs to treatment tools. This not only minimizes waste but also creates a unique, culturally relevant experience for our guests.”







ELE|NA's success is also built on its investment in people. The company's renowned CIBTAC-certified training academy ensures that staff embody the therapeutic ethos that defines the brand. This focus on personal and professional development not only benefits ELE|NA but the wider wellness industry as well.“Our staff are the hearts of our brand. We invest heavily in their development, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional service,” Heidi says.“Their deep connection with the guests is what makes the ELE|NA experience truly special.”

As ELE|NA prepares to enter the Middle East, the company is actively seeking partnerships with hotels and resorts that share its vision of wellness.“By partnering with us, hotels can expect not just a wellness center but a fully integrated, revenue-boosting asset,” Heidi emphasizes.“Our model has proven to increase the bottom line by 48% to 52%, and we're confident that we can bring the same success to our partners in the Middle East.”

Beyond their commercial ventures, they actively participate in charitable initiatives that reflect their core values of care and compassion. For instance, in the Maldives, ELE|NA collaborates with the Cancer Society of Maldives to support local communities, and in Dubai, they work with the Dubai Center for Special Needs, focusing on 'Caring for the Carer' programs.

As ELE|NA looks toward the future, it remains committed to its philosophy of personalized wellness, sustainability, and community-driven growth. Their expansion into the Middle East will truly bring a new standard of care and wellness to the region, one that respects both guests and the environment.

