Restaurants Canada Response To UN Report On Temporary Foreign Worker Program

Toronto, Aug. 15, 2024 -- Restaurants Canada unequivocally denounces the mistreatment of temporary foreign workers (TFWs) in any industry.

While we acknowledge the United Nations Special Rapporteur's concerns about potential exploitation within the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, our organization does not agree that it constitutes a "breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery."

Historically, this program has undergone numerous reforms to improve its standards and safeguards for worker protection. TFWs are protected by labour legislation like any other worker. In addition, employers of TFWs must ensure health coverage, appropriate accommodations and operations are checked by government officials. Recently, the Federal Government announced it is considering changes to further strengthen oversight and compliance with regulations. Restaurants Canada is supportive of that direction. Operators who mistreat TFWs or misuse the program have no place in our industry.

Although the TFW Program represents a small percentage of our workforce currently at 3%, up from 1% pre-pandemic, it played a vital role in our recovery following the pandemic. Reopening an industry that is the fourth largest private employer in the country was no small feat and as a result, the TFW program was a short-term necessity. Our industry is moving away from the program now that job vacancies are dropping. The industry's strong preference is to provide locals with employment opportunities.

“The TFW program will likely always be needed, particularly in areas that lack the necessary local workforce to support community services. This is especially true in seasonal tourist regions. Without the program, our economy and the services Canadians expect would look very different,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada.

