Utilitough Selected As Distributor For Kanga Mini Loaders

- KangaNEWBERRY, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Utilitough , an established equipment distributor based in Newberry, South Carolina has been chosen as the Kanga distributor for the southeastern US. Kanga, the original mini loader from Australia, returned to the US in 2020, and has quickly grown a strong following for their premium mini loaders. Utilitough has made a name for itself in the equipment market with premium hydraulic breakers, brush cutters, and other specialty equipment, and looks forward to introducing Kanga loaders and their top shelf attachments designed to maximize the compact yet powerful frame. Utilitough has found Kangas to be particularly popular with tractor, skid steer, and lawn mower dealers, equipment rental stores, and surprisingly HVAC installers due to their ability to lift heavy loads and carry them into tight areas that other machines simply can't fit into.Kanga matches every one of their attachments to maximize the compact frame of the mini loader to lift, bore, dig, trench, etc as well as larger skid steer loaders but will fit into any work area without causing unnecessary damage to lawns or flooring. Available in diesel and gas variations on most models, and quick change attachments there has never been a more compact, powerful, and easy to operate machine in the US market.Kanga boasts an easy to maintain machine that will outlast the competition and keep hopping for years to come. According to Utilitough, many dealers have reported a warm welcome for their newest line from down under, and even commented that service is so simple they rarely make trips back to the service center.Kanga is owned by Digga, an Australian giant in the world of hydraulic attachments who has a long history of making premium equipment that lasts for decades.Utilitough has created a section on their website to streamline the new dealer application process due to the high interest in Kanga mini loaders and premium mini loader attachments.

