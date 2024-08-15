BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD UNVEILS RAMBLER GRILLE GUARDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Light up the night, conquer any terrain. The RAMBLER Grille Guard with 30" LED Light Bar, ready for your next adventure.

No compromise needed. The RAMBLER Grille Guard delivers on all fronts: utility, defense and head-turning style.

Black Horse® Logo

Custom built to fit a wide variety of popular trucks, these innovative new products offer unparalleled front-end protection along with a sleek, edgy appearance

- Fadi AjamFREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To effectively shield the front bumpers, grilles and headlights of a wide range of trucks and off-road vehicles against typical road hazards, automotive accessory industry leader Black Horse Off Road is introducing their new RAMBLER Grille Guards .Constructed from robust 4-gauge steel to provide exceptional strength for off-road and everyday use – particularly against unexpected driving pitfalls – the new grille guards are exceptionally strong, reliable and stylish. Their durable matte sandy black powder coating finish defends against rust and corrosion, and their modular design affords easy access to vehicle headlight wings and hood, without having to dismantle the top and other side, for cleaning, troubleshooting and maintenance.The new RAMBLER Grille Guards are compatible with parking sensors, featuring proprietary sensor relocation slots that ensure parking sensors remain functional. Their dedicated slot for a 30-inch LED light bar along with four auxiliary light mount slots (unlike competitors' products that only offer a top mount or two auxiliary lights) further enhance lighting customization and visibility. A license plate relocation bracket, a feature unique to Black Horse Off Road, is also included to maintain vehicle compliance.“These new grille guards are must-have products for anyone who spends time on the road – whether it's taking the family on vacation, the dogs to the beach, or climbing buddies on a spur-of-the-minute bouldering adventure,” explained Fadi Ajam, president and CEO of Black Horse Off Road.“Our R&D team really outdid themselves this time, seamlessly blending functionality and top-of-the-line protection with a sleek, stylish road warrior look.”For more information on the new RAMBLER Grille Guards and Black Horse Off Road's impressive array of other automotive accessories, visit .# # #About Black Horse Off RoadFounded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories' wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers' increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.With a logo that reflects strength, endurance, and vigor, Black Horse Off Road's extensive product line includes bull bars and safari bars; rear bumper guards and hitch steps; side steps and running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; as well as fender flares and rain guards. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive retailers and online stores across the country.

