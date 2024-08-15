7 Year Old Nyswiftie And 12 Year Old Inaminute Land Sweet Gig 2 Girls Talk Tennis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good+Girls Design TomorrowSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.Recruiting for Good runs Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership program; and rewards top performers with the sweetest creative girl gigs.Exceptionally talented 7-Year-Old NYSwiftie and 12-Year-Old InaMinute landed sweet duo girl gig 2 Girls Talk Tennis .According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "NYSwiftie (7 years old), InaMinute (12 years old), BooksandLooks (15 years old), and Love4Fashion (16 years old) are The Sweet Team covering, reporting, and reviewing everything about The 2024 US Open (athletes, celebrities, and reporters). The Girl Team will report sweet news about Tennis Fashion, Tennis Games, and What Is Happening on Court (at the games); and in The City, afterhours!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!Love Tennis Fashion and Supporting Girls? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Elite Tennis Camps; and earn The Sweetest $1500 Gift Card 'Love Tennis Fashion' to enjoy shopping your favorite Tennis Brands online or at your favorite department store or local tennis shop in USA for more information visit Paris to LA!

7 Year Old NYSwiftie & 12 Year Old InaMinute Land Sweet Duo Gig 2 Girls Talk Tennis. They both work on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program Make Moms Proud!