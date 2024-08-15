THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK (CVNP) RECEIVES LARGEST GIFT IN ITS HISTORY TO CREATE CVNP TOWPATH TRAIL FUND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PENINSULA, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park received the largest gift from an individual in its history. The $3.8-million estate gift from the late James H. Hower was designated for the maintenance and improvement of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail within Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP).

"We are grateful to receive this generous estate gift," said Deb Yandala, president and CEO, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. "For more than 20 years, Jim provided incredible support to our organization and CVNP, including help in the creation of the Boston Mill Visitor Center. He was an avid user of the Towpath Trail and with this funding, we can help care for this beloved trail within the park for years to come."

"This philanthropic gift supports 20 miles of the Towpath Trail within Cuyahoga Valley National Park," said Lisa Petit, superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park. "We are honored this gift comes from someone who truly loved the park and the Towpath Trail, ensuring its care well into the future for millions of visitors each year."

The Conservancy's CVNP Towpath Trail Fund is now available to Ohio's national park to request support when needed for maintenance and improvement projects for the Towpath. Donations can be made to the fund at .

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at .

