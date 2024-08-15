(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gilbert, AZ, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkos Health, a leader in value-based care, is proud to announce its recognition as the 113th fastest-growing private company in the United States on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list.

This prestigious accolade ranks Arkos as the 11th fastest-growing healthcare services company and underscores its impressive growth and innovation in delivering value-based care.

The Inc. 5000 list, curated annually by Inc. Magazine, is a renowned benchmark of entrepreneurial success in the U.S. It celebrates the most dynamic and successful privately held companies. Inclusion on this list is a testament to a company's strategic vision, business model, and ability to scale in a challenging economic landscape.

For Arkos Health, this recognition is a significant milestone that highlights the effectiveness of its patient-centered services, personalized care programs, proprietary technology, and robust clinical and social services.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list reflects our entire team's relentless commitment to advancing true patient-centered care in a value-based way,” said Jerry Williamson, CEO of Arkos Health.“The growth is exciting, but we are most gratified by the number of individual health lives we have positively impacted and the tremendous value we have created with our health plan partners.”

This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire Arkos Health team, from frontline healthcare providers to the service teams that support them. The recognition not only validates past achievements but also signals a promising future. Arkos Health is positioned for continued success and expansion in the healthcare industry.

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list will further illuminate Arkos Health's market presence and the power of a true person-centered value-based system. Arkos Health's innovative solutions will continue reaching and creating more meaningful change for healthcare payers, providers, and the most at-risk populations across the country.



This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a milestone on the company's continuing path to solidifying its role as a key player in the evolving value-based healthcare landscape.

About Arkos Health

Arkos Health is a value-based enablement company that partners with health plans to create population-level impact by leveraging its proprietary technology, multidisciplinary team approach, and relentless focus on patient-centered care.

