Southern California Reproductive Center Educates On How Popular Weight-Loss Drugs Could Impact Fertility

- Dr. Carolyn AlexanderBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's estimated 1 out of every 8 people, or roughly 13% of the U.S. population, has tried weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. The class of drugs, also known as GLP-1 agonists, is commonly prescribed for weight loss, to treat diabetes or to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in adults with heart disease. However, doctors want to educate people on some of these drugs' potential unintended side effects as it relates to fertility.Doctor Carolyn Alexander with Southern California Reproductive Center, said women should be aware that drugs like Ozempic may inadvertently increase a woman's ability to conceive children, but that the drug shouldn't be used as a means of increasing fertility without consulting a doctor.“The important thing people need to remember is that weight-loss drugs like Ozempic are relatively newer drugs that have suddenly become immensely popular, so we advise our patients to err on the side of caution when it comes to taking them while trying to also conceive,” said Dr. Alexander.“The drugs themselves do not boost fertility but can potentially put a woman's body into a more optimal state for conception or potentially change the way birth control pills are absorbed in the bloodstream. I tell my patients to stop using these types of weight-loss drugs at least 8 weeks before trying to conceive since we are still learning how they can affect ovulation, pregnancy and birth. It's also important to know that pregnant women were not included in the Ozempic trials, so the risks or potential benefits are not entirely clear to the industry yet.”Other popular weight-loss drugs containing the GLP-agonist used in Ozempic include Wegovy, Saxenda and Mounjaro. These drugs are often prescribed for people with diabetes and those who are overweight to help lower blood sugar levels and lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. When taken, the active weight-loss ingredient connects with receptors in the body to create the sensation of fullness and make people feel less hungry.“It's a tricky balance because we have seen that these weight-loss drugs can be life-changing and certainly a healthy weight can be very positive when it comes to contraception,” said Dr. Alexander.“Obesity or polycystic ovary syndrome can sometimes decrease fertility and having a healthier body weight can help increase the chances of in-vitro fertilization being more successful. I want our patients to know these weight-loss drugs are not bad, but we don't recommend people taking them while trying to conceive.”Dr. Alexander specializes in polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and adds that while Ozempic has not received FDA approval for treating PCOS, it may potentially be an option for PCOS management in patients who are not actively trying to conceive but trying to manage their symptoms. For more information about Southern California Reproductive Center, go to .About SCRC:Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is an innovative fertility clinic that focuses on respect and compassion through its values of being inclusive and supporting a diverse patient population. Its doctors and fertility specialists are pioneers in the fields of assisted reproductive technology and endocrinology. For more than 25 years, the fertility specialists at SCRC have been a ranking choice in Southern California. Patients can visit offices in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Pasadena and Ventura.###Cutline: Southern California Reproductive Center Educates on How Ozempic and Weight-Loss Drugs Impact Fertility.

