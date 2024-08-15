Owens Corning Interns Shine On Volunteer Day: Empowering Local Charities With Passion And Purpose

( MENAFN - 3BL) Owens Corning's Toledo-based interns took part in our annual Intern Volunteer Day, giving back to our community with dedication and heart. Partnering with several local charities, they demonstrated what it means to be caring, committed, curious, and collaborative. We are proud of their efforts and the positive impact they have made!

