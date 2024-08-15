Rob Torres: Empowering Indigenous Communities And Inspiring Allyship Through IDEA

(MENAFN- 3BL) Rob Torres is the Senior Vice President of Solutions here at Expedia Group. Based in Seattle, he leads all aspects of the company's global advertising business, including strategy, operations, and business development. Torres' team is instrumental in connecting advertisers with Expedia Group's vast audience of hundreds of millions of travelers worldwide via our media network.

Interestingly, Torres is an Expedia Group Boomerang. He first joined EG in 1999 and spent nearly seven years contributing to our growth. After a period away, he returned to EG in 2022, drawn back by the company's unwavering focus on travel and the opportunity to contribute to its resurgence post-pandemic.

Torres also viewed returning to EG as a chance to do more for a company, partners and travelers that helped build a great career for him. As part of this commitment, he took on the role as the executive sponsor for The Indigenous, Diversity, Expedians, and Allies (IDEA) Inclusion Business Group.

Let's unpack Rob's current role as IDEA's executive sponsor, exploring his strategies for creating a more inclusive environment and his insights on becoming more effective allies.

Can you tell us more about your role as IDEA's executive sponsor?

My role as IDEA's executive sponsor is primarily one of support and advocacy. It's about empowering the group to do their work effectively and ensuring they have the resources and support they need to succeed.

I'm here to amplify their voice within Expedia Group, connecting them with other leaders and departments as necessary. Whether it's attending meetings, supporting their philanthropic initiatives, helping to establish new IDEA chapters, or providing feedback on communication strategies, I'm committed to listening, understanding their challenges, and helping them overcome obstacles in order for us to build a strong and safe space for Indigenous communities and allies.

What inspired you to become an executive sponsor for IDEA?

My interest in becoming an executive sponsor for IDEA was sparked by several factors. During my interview process, I was impressed by Expedia Group's strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Having served as an executive sponsor for a similar group at my previous employer, I was eager to continue that involvement.

I was particularly drawn to the IDEA group because of their focus on Indigenous communities, which aligns with my passion for travel and culture. There are over 476 million Indigenous people across 90 countries, and I believe Expedia Group has a unique opportunity to promote responsible and respectful tourism while celebrating the rich tapestry of Indigenous cultures worldwide. The chance to contribute to this important work and to be a part of creating a more inclusive company was incredibly appealing. It's a privilege to support the IDEA team and their mission.

How has IDEA contributed to a more inclusive and welcoming workplace for Expedians?

IDEA has been instrumental in creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment at Expedia Group. By providing a dedicated space for Indigenous employees and their allies, the group fosters a sense of belonging and community. This is crucial for employees to feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work.

Expedia Group's support of various Inclusion Business Groups, including IDEA, demonstrates our commitment to diversity and inclusion. These groups play a vital role in making our workplace more welcoming for everyone, regardless of their background. Ultimately, we aim to include consciously and create an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their best work.

what advice would you give to others who want to become more effective allies for the Indigenous community?

Becoming an effective ally starts with education and action. To support Indigenous communities, begin by learning about their history, cultures, and challenges. Seek out Indigenous-owned businesses, attend cultural events, and engage and share their stories on social media.

When traveling, make a conscious effort to choose Indigenous-owned accommodations, tours, and experiences and provide support and feedback through reviews and recommendations. This not only benefits local economies but also fosters cultural understanding and respect.

Remember, allyship is a journey. By taking small steps and consistently advocating for Indigenous communities, we can create a more inclusive and equitable world.

