Palestinian Presidency Warns Of Regional Explosion Due To Continued Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Presidency urged the United States on Thursday to force the Israeli authorities to stop the aggression and destructive policies, if it wants to spare the region the scourge of wars for which the entire world will pay the price, not just the Middle East region, warning that the continuation of Israeli tampering through committing daily massacres in the Gaza Strip, and its in the West Bank, will lead to the explosion of the region.

In statements, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that the US administration is well aware that the occupation government seeks to ignite the entire region to ensure its political survival, by continuing the policy of war of extermination, killing, destruction, and starvation, however, it does not force Israel to stop these provocations.

He stressed that what the Palestinian people accept is the only possible way to solve the Palestinian issue, and not absurd or liquidation projects here or there that no one will succeed in imposing on the Palestinian people.

The occupation forces continue to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip, for the 314th consecutive day, by launching dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling, which led to the martyrdom of more than 40,000 Palestinians, more than half of whom are children and women, and the injury of 92,401 others.

