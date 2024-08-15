Burns & Levinson Announces 21 Lawyers Selected For 2025 Best Lawyers In America Jerry Cohen Named Trade Secrets Lawyer Of The Year (MA)

Massachusetts Best Lawyers:



Brian Bixby (Family Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates)



Cornelius Chapman (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law)



Clifford Cohen (Trusts and Estates)



Jerry Cohen (Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trade Secrets Law, Trademark Law); Lawyer of the Year for Trade Secrets Law (MA)



Steven Goodwin (Trusts and Estates)



Lawrence Green (Commercial Litigation)



Evelyn Haralampu (Employee Benefits/ERISA Law)



Michael MacClary (Real Estate Law)



Paul Mastrocola (Litigation – Labor and Employment)



Katheryn Noll (Litigation – Patent)



Deborah Peckham (Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law)



Alexander Smolenski, Jr. (Patent Law)



Laura Studen (Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Individuals, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment)



George Tobia, Jr. (Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television)



Donald Vaughan (Real Estate Law)

Ellen Zucker (Commercial Litigation)

Rhode Island Best Lawyers:

Sean Coffey (Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental)

Massachusetts Ones to Watch:



Talia Azzaretto (Trusts and Estates)



Michael DeIulis (Alternative Dispute Resolution)

Patricia Malley (Trusts and Estates)

Rhode Island Ones to Watch:

Meaghan Kelly (Trusts and Estates)

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public, as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with offices in Boston and Providence. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at .















