Made In America Matters: Joyce/Dayton Corp. Provides Update On Portland, Indiana Plant Expansion

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joyce/Dayton Corp ., the premier of Screw Jacks, Linear Motion Systems and EDrive Electric Actuators, is excited to provide an update on their Portland, Indiana plant expansion project. The 26,000 ft2 expansion will further increase Joyce/Dayton's production capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality, American-made products.Construction is well underway and on track for completion by mid-2025. Throughout the project, Joyce/Dayton remains committed to providing uninterrupted service and support to their valued customers.This expansion reaffirms Joyce/Dayton's commitment to manufacturing excellence and innovation in the United States. The increased capacity in Indiana enables them to continue providing customers with reduced lead times, competitive pricing, outstanding quality, and reliability."This expansion is a significant milestone for us," said Brad Weiss, CEO and President of Joyce/Dayton Corp. "We are planning for the future and positioning ourselves to support the ongoing growth and success of our customers. This investment in our facilities underscores our dedication to Made in America manufacturing and the economic growth of our local community."About Joyce/Dayton Corp:Joyce/Dayton is the premier manufacturer of Screw Jacks, Linear Motion Systems, and EDrive Electric Actuators (EDrive products are manufactured in Newington, CT), serving various industries with innovative and reliable solutions since 1873. With a strong reputation for customer satisfaction, quality, and performance, Joyce/Dayton continues to lead the way as a trusted advisor in the linear motion market. Joyce/Dayton's Portland facility was named one of Indiana's Best Places to Work in Manufacturing 2023 and was awarded Industry of the Year in 2024 by the Jay County Chamber of Commerce.

