Jason Ruedy Of Denver, Colorado Sees Surge In Homeowners Taking Advantage Of Lower Mortgage Rates To Save Money

- Jason Ruedy DENVER, COLORADO , USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Denver, Colorado, Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger says the cost of living is higher than ever, homeowners are looking for ways to save money wherever they can. One of the most significant expenses for homeowners is their mortgage, and with the recent decrease in mortgage rates , many are taking advantage of the opportunity to lower their interest rates, consolidate debt, and even consolidate their first and second mortgages. According to Jason Ruedy, a mortgage lender in Denver, Colorado, the past four weeks have seen a significant increase in applications as homeowners rush to secure these lower rates.Ruedy, who has been in the mortgage industry for 30 years, has seen firsthand the impact of these lower rates on homeowners. He explains, "With the cost of living higher than ever, homeowners are feeling the financial strain. That's why we've seen such a surge in applications for refinancing and consolidating mortgages. People are looking for ways to save money, and taking advantage of these lower rates is a great way to do that."But with the upcoming election, many are wondering if mortgage rates could go even lower. Ruedy believes that it's a possibility, stating, "The election can definitely have an impact on mortgage rates. Depending on the outcome, we could see rates go even lower. However, it's important for homeowners to act now and take advantage of these rates while they are still low. Waiting for potential future decreases could end up costing them more in the long run."As homeowners continue to face financial challenges, the decrease in mortgage rates is a welcome opportunity to save money. Jason Ruedy and his team at The Home Loan Arranger are dedicated to helping homeowners navigate the refinancing and consolidation process to secure the best rates possible. With the possibility of even lower rates in the future, now is the time for homeowners to take action and save money on their mortgages. Lower rates, lower fees, faster closings, that is how The Home Loan Arranger does business.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit -

