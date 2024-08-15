U.S. Hispanic Business Council Appoints Rudy Beserra To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is honored to announce the appointment of Rudy M. Beserra , an iconic, nationally recognized Hispanic community and business leader, to the organization's Advisory Board. Mr. Beserra's visionary leadership and guidance will help bolster the USHBC's mission to advocate for policies and people that support the small business community.“Rudy Beserra will play a critical role in our organization's priorities and initiatives going forward,” Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC said.“From developing what is now known as Hispanic Heritage Month with President Reagan, to the executive offices of our nation's largest and most successful corporations, it's clear he understands the intersection of business and policy. His perspective is invaluable.”“It is with great pride and personal pleasure that I welcome Mr. Beserra to the USHBC Advisory Board,” Don Salazar, USHBC Chairman, said.“His leadership, unmatched professionalism, and deep-rooted commitment to the Hispanic business community are qualities I've long admired, and are standards that inspire us all. I am humbled and excited to work together on our shared mission of empowering small businesses nationwide.”“I am deeply honored to accept the appointment to the advisory board of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council,” Mr. Beserra said.“The USHBC is America's leading advocate for our Hispanic business community. It plays a pivotal role in empowering entrepreneurs and business leaders across the nation, fostering economic growth, and advocating for policies that support our community.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine O'Hara

The O'Hara Project

+1 973-753-0488

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn