Supplyhouse Launches 'Track To The Trades' Scholarship Program -- Investing $50,000 To Empower Future Trade Professionals

SupplyHouse , a leading supplier for the heating, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical trades is proud to announce the launch of their new scholarship program, Track to the Trades. This initiative is designed to champion and inspire the next generation of skilled trade professionals by providing $2,500 to twenty trade students to help cover tuition costs at their respective institutions.

seeks applicants who embody G.R.I.T. (generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork) as they pursue trade careers, emphasizing authentic, collaborative service and sustainable solutions. At SupplyHouse, G.R.I.T. is central to the company's values. Committed to elevating customer service and broadening product selection, SupplyHouse relentlessly drives innovation with unwavering determination.

Honoring a two-decade tradition of community outreach, SupplyHouse continues to set a standard for diverse and equitable advancement in the trade industry while actively providing resources to empower tradespeople as they develop their skills.

Track to the Trades, past initiatives include donations to the Bronx Design and Construction Academy (BDCA), offering students an extensive range of supplies and externship opportunities with marketing professionals to support brand-building strategies.

SupplyHouse has partnered with Tools & Tiaras, an organization dedicated to mentoring girls and young women in the trades, aiming to promote diversity in the industry. The company has also established Trade Tuesday, an annual campaign offering financial aid to various groups within the trade community.

"SupplyHouse's commitment to our communities drew me to this company," said SupplyHouse Integrated Marketing Team Lead, Christine Boehm. "Watching that support grow and expand nationally through the years has been humbling and exciting. SupplyHouse truly lives and breathes their core values."

To apply for Track to the Trades, submit a response to one of four essay prompts via Bold by October 29, 2024 . Winners will be announced on November 29, 2024 . For more information on how to apply for Track to the Trades, visit .

Education Level: High school senior or trade school student

Field of Study: Plumbing, HVAC, electric, or a closely related field

Background: Legal resident of the U.S. Qualities: G.R.I.T. (generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork)

is a leading e-commerce distributor of plumbing, HVAC and electrical supplies. Supporting our customers with real people while providing real service, SupplyHouse guarantees fast and reliable shipping throughout the U.S.

