Protegrity Advisors Represents Aerospace And Defense Manufacturer Mod-A-Can In Acquisition By FHI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protegrity Advisors, a leading M&A advisory firm with offices in New York and South Carolina, has served as the exclusive advisor to Mod-A-Can, Inc., in its sale to Mod-A-Can Corp. Fors Holdings (FHI), headed by Andrew Fors, led the transaction and is the majority owner of Mod-A-Can Acquisition Corp. FHI is also the majority owner of Sylhan, LLC, where Andrew is the CEO. Sylhan is a of refractory and specialty metal products for aerospace and defense, space, semi-conductor, medical and industrial sectors.

A family-owned and operated business founded in 1966 by Stan Buoninfante and his partners, Mod-A-Can manufactures complex brazed assembles machined components, and display cases, and finishes aerospace structures for both the Department of Defense and commercial aerospace markets, operating out of facilities in Hicksville, New York, and Phoenix, Arizona.

FHI bought a controlling interest in Sylhan in 2015. Sylhan, headquartered in Edgewood, New York, has also been in business for over 50 years. According to Andrew Fors, "The acquisition of Mod-A-Can is very strategic for us – we get to benefit from an experienced and talented group of employees and will be able to expand our footprint in the aerospace and defense sector, as well as increase the types of precision products being demanded by the other industries we serve."

Mod-A-Can General Manager Bill Sammon, who took over running the business after his father-in-law Stan passed away in 2013, said that "Stan would be proud to see his legacy passed on through this transaction with the Mod-A-Can Acquisition Corp. and FHI, knowing that our customers and the company are in such good hands. We believe that under Andrew's guidance, the company's growth trajectory will continue and even accelerate." Bill also expressed the family's appreciation of Protegrity Advisors, adding "The team at Protegrity has been a true partner every step of the way and we could not have done this transaction without their advice and guidance."

Gregg Schor, Protegrity Advisor's CEO, stated that "Mod-A-Can, and other companies like it on Long Island and elsewhere, are critical to the defense of the United States and our allies, and it is an honor for us to help these companies build on their foundation and continue to thrive in the future."

About

Protegrity Advisors

Protegrity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm serving companies with revenue from

$5 million

to

$100 million

across a wide range of industries. Our seasoned advisors, who have firsthand experience as business owners, CEOs, CFOs, General Counsel, and investment bankers, bring unique perspectives to every transaction. Protegrity Advisors is dedicated to helping clients confidentially navigate complex M&A transactions to achieve their business exit and personal financial goals.

For more information contact:

Protegrity Advisors

4175 Veterans Memorial Highway

Ronkonkoma, New York 11779

(631) 619-6745

[email protected]

SOURCE Protegrity Advisors