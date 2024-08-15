(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - INDOCHINO, renowned for its exquisite made-to-measure tailoring and innovative fit process, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2024 collection . The new collection, shot against the romantic architecture and sharp lines of Antwerp, Belgium, redefines classic tailoring with an infusion of contemporary aesthetics inspired by some of Europe's most iconic designers.



INDOCHINO FALL/WINTER 2024. INTRODUCING THE NEW SCHOOL: TODAY'S TAKE ON CLASSIC SILHOUETTES (CNW Group/Indochino Apparel Inc.)

Continue Reading

If it isn't broken don't fix it, enhance it. For Fall/Winter 2024, we went back to our roots. The classic and traditional silhouettes that built this industry are littered throughout our newest lineup with contemporary notes that propel it to the front and center of current suiting.

"As a brand, we are always looking for ways to innovate the made-to-measure experience. Our new Fall/Winter collection is no different. Sometimes the best way to do just that is to shine a new light on the classics. We aren't reinventing the wheel, we're giving it a brand new color." Said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "We're embracing tradition, while layering in some modern updates."

With suits trending towards slimmer silhouettes, Fall/Winter 2024 welcomes back the tapered pants and slim dinner jackets juxtaposed with slightly oversized jackets and relaxed trousers. Elsewhere in the collection, outerwear is given a new look and length with our maxi overcoats in new fabrics. In addition to the updated suiting and outerwear looks, we are excited to also introduce six new shirt materials made with Liberty Fabrics.



Liberty Fabric's illusionary mosaic designs and trendy ditsy florals round out INDOCHINO's Fall/Winter 2024 collection with sharp modern lines that decorate traditional tailoring. This year's Fall/Winter collection is one of newness designed with quintessential suiting elements outdone with contemporary flair. Who says you can't teach an old suit new tricks?



About Liberty Fabrics

Shortly after opening the premiere location on Regent Street London in 1875, Arthur Liberty became renowned for his silks. By the 1890s Liberty Fabrics was a byword for the very best of avant-garde textile design. Today, every bolt of Liberty fabric is the product of a bespoke production process: hand drawn or painted by the in-house design team in London, Soho. Transformed onto fabric at Liberty's own Italian printing mill, near Lake Como. Liberty Fabrics are created by skilled technicians who oversee the production of over 300 different designs every year.



About INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made-to-measure apparel for men and women, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by offering perfectly fitted, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

INDOCHINO custom suits range in price starting at $399 USD ($519 CAD) with an abbreviated assortment of ready to wear suits available in all showrooms. For all made to measure garments, customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free within three weeks. Through a seamless online and in-store experience, INDOCHINO empowers customers to create garments that reflect their unique style and personality.

For more information, visit

and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

SOURCE Indochino Apparel Inc.