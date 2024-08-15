Chicagoland New-Car Dealers Raise More Than $80,000 For The USO Through Barbecue For The Troops Fundraisers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the Chicago-area's new-car dealer association, once again partnered with the USO to host the 11th annual BBQ for the fundraisers. To date, 60 local new-car dealerships rallied their communities to bring in $81,267 for the USO. The barbecue-themed events, held last month, featured everything from patriotic ceremonies, classic car shows, live music, games for kids of all ages and, of course, barbecues. Additionally, participating dealers donated to the cause for every test drive that took place in the month of July.

"Supporting our local communities and those in need is right within the wheelhouse of our local car dealers and what better way to make an impact than rallying together for this great cause," said CATA Chairman Jason Roberts. "We are thrilled to once again present this check to the USO who do such crucial work supporting our service members and their families."

Chicagoland new-car dealers rallied their communities to bring in $81,267 for the USO.

This year's fundraiser brought the grand total of the more than decade-long program to more than $1.2 million, supporting the USO initiatives with nearly 700 fundraisers over the years. These funds enable the USO to lend support to more than 300,000 service members and their families annually.

"We are so grateful for the support we receive from our partners at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and the local new-car dealerships," said USO Executive Director in Illinois, Christopher Schmidt. "This grassroots fundraiser has now raised more than $1.2 million in crucial funds that support our service members and their families. On behalf of the USO and all those who serve our nation, we thank all the participating dealers and their communities for their generous support over the last 11 years."

The program culminated this week where CATA board members presented a check to the USO for a total of $81,267.48.

"I would be remiss if I didn't mention the incredible support that we received from our media partners surrounding this fundraiser," said Roberts. "Many thanks are due to all our partners in TV, radio and outdoor advertising media who helped us promote this worthwhile program. A special thanks to ABC 7 Chicago for producing the TV spot that aired throughout the market."

For more information on the CATA, visit . For more information on the local USO in Illinois, please visit USO.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit CATA.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO or follow us on Facebook , Twitter/X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

