15 August 2024

Announcement No. 27

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Act, NKT A/S has been informed that has acquired share capital and rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.

Morgan Stanley's aggregated position of shares and instruments is now 2,966,722 shares corresponding to 5.52% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / ...

Press

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead

+45 2223 5870 / ...





