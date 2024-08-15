Notification Of Major Shareholding
Date
8/15/2024 1:30:59 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement
15 August 2024
Announcement No. 27
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.
Morgan Stanley's aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,966,722 shares corresponding to 5.52% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / ...
Attachments
Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_15082024
Major shareholder notification NKT AS 09-08-2024
