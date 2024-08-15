Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Expands With New Hub In Lagos, Nigeria In Partnership With Gameevo Esports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest hub in Lagos, Nigeria, in partnership with GameEvo Esports. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in UEL's mission to bring top-tier esports experiences to Africa, providing gamers in Nigeria with unparalleled opportunities to compete, grow, and go pro.

The Lagos UEL hub, powered by GameEvo Esports, is set to become a central location for esports activities in Nigeria. As a premier esports platform in Africa, GameEvo connects gamers with tournaments, organizers, and rewards, offering a path for aspiring players to transition into professional gaming. The Lagos hub will serve as a venue for UEL pro players to participate in regular season and playoff matches. Additionally, the hub will be open to all gamers for try-outs, combines, and mini-tournaments such as 'Friday Night Fights' and 'Hub vs Hub' battles, with opportunities to win prizes and enter sweepstakes.

Over the last decade, GameEvo has transformed the lives of over 80,000 players and hosted more than 600 tournaments, helping to put Nigerian esports on the global map. By addressing key gaps such as limited access to tournament information and inadequate infrastructure for skill development, GameEvo has inspired a new generation of tournament organizers and fostered a vibrant esports community across Africa.

“We're incredibly proud to partner with GameEvo Esports to bring UEL to Lagos. This hub is a game-changer, not just for Nigeria, but for the entire African esports scene. By combining UEL's global reach with GameEvo's deep local expertise, we're creating a platform where gamers can truly thrive, compete at the highest levels, and take their skills to the global stage.”

GameEvo's mission is to elevate gaming culture and esports by powering top-notch tournaments and investing in tomorrow's pros. Their vision is to become the biggest esports platform in Africa, providing gamers with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed and go pro.

GameEvo Esports is dedicated to connecting gamers with the tools, tournaments, and support they need to succeed in esports. By providing access to high-quality tournaments and a vibrant community, GameEvo aims to elevate African gaming to new heights. For more information, visit GameEvo Esports.

UEL is a professional esports league with 14 teams based in the USA, now expanding globally. Established five years ago, UEL is committed to creating the largest and most diverse gaming community, offering secure esports experiences for gamers of all ages and skill levels. Unlike leagues focused solely on elite gamers, UEL caters to the broader gaming audience, providing opportunities across multiple genres. For more information, visit ultimateendgamersleague.

