Greg Kihn, An Iconic Figure In The Realm Of Rock Music Has Passed Away At The Age Of 75

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Loving Memory of Gregory S. KihnIt is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Greg Kihn , an iconic figure in the realm of rock music. Greg lost his battle with Alzheimer's on 8/13/24 at the age of 75. Known for his magnetic stage presence and unique storytelling that captivated audiences around the globe. He was not merely a but a cultural phenomenon whose influence will resonate for generations to come.Born on 07/10/49 in the vibrant city of Baltimore, Maryland. Greg discovered a passion for music early in life. He burst onto the scene with the release of Greg Kihn, which quickly garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. With a unique songwriting style that blended folk, classic rock, blues and pop, his sound helped define a rich musical legacy in the San Francisco Bay Area scene. Greg rose to worldwide fame in the 1980s and left an indelible mark for generations to come.Throughout his illustrious career, Greg received a multitude of accolades, awards and recognition, celebrating his artistic contributions and unwavering dedication to his craft. As a pioneer with the legendary Beserkley Records, Greg helped write the book on revolutionary West Coast Rock and Roll. He toured the world, had hit records, and won several awards for his hit songs "Jeopardy", "The Breakup Song", "Remember" and "Lucky". He was celebrated not only for his musical genius, but also for his ability to connect deeply with fans through powerful lyrics and unforgettable storytelling. As a former Morning Radio host for KFOX for 17 years, as well as a syndicated night time radio host across the country, Greg related to and captivated his audiences with real world issues and hysterical tales from his Rock Star escapades.Beyond the world of music and radio, Greg was renowned as a great storyteller and novelist with 6 published novels and a multitude of short stories. He had a unique hobby of breeding rare praying mantis and he also spent time and raised money for Operation Care and Comfort. His kindness and generosity extended far beyond the stage, as he engaged in initiatives to support Operation Care and Comfort as well as other organizations. Friends and family remember him not just as a Rock Star, but as a warm-hearted individual who brought joy and inspiration to everyone he encountered.Greg is survived by Jay Arafiles-Kihn (Wife), Ryan Kihn (Son), Alexis Harrington-Kihn (Daughter), Samora Harrington (Son-in-Law), Nate Harrington-Kihn (Grandson), Zuri Harrington-Kihn (Grandson), Laura Otremba (Sister), Lou Otremba Jr. (Brother-in-Law), Larry Otremba (Nephew), Lou Otremba III (Nephew), Matthew Otremba (Nephew). All of whom will forever cherish the memories and moments shared with him. A private memorial celebration of his extraordinary life and legacy will take place with friends and family. A public celebration of life concert for fans and fellow musicians will be announced in the near future.In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Greg Kihn's name to The Alzheimer's Association to help end Alzheimer's Disease.Rest in peace, dear Greg. Your music, your voice, your stories, your spirit and your passion will forever echo in our hearts and inspire countless souls.Rock Kihn Roll Forever!{ Special thanks to Greg's longtime management team and friends Joel Turtle and Skyler Turtle for their continued dedication and commitment to Greg's legacy. }Photo by Jay GilbertEulogy Written by Skyler TurtleSocial Media Michael Brandvold

