

Ascent Premium with new features is now entry trim level

Base Trim eliminated

Content-equivalent price increase just $340

Debut of new Bronze Edition featuring bronze-colored wheels and accents throughout

New Onyx Edition Touring added to lineup

Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert now standard across the model line

Standard SUBARU STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system includes wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless AndroidTM Auto Starting price of $38,795 with additional standard content

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2025 Ascent, the award-winning 3-row SUV, offering a spacious interior with flexible seating options and an impressive list of standard safety, driver assist, and in-vehicle technologies. The Ascent adds two new trim levels for 2025: Bronze Edition and Onyx Edition Touring.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2025 ASCENT 3-ROW SUV

The 2025 Ascent will be available in Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Bronze Edition, Touring, and Onyx Edition Touring when it arrives in Subaru retailers this fall. For 2025, the Base trim has been eliminated, and the Ascent Premium, now with a standard "Convenience Package," has been repositioned as the entry trim level. With the elimination of the Base Trim Level and the addition of standard features to Premium Trim, the year-over-year price increase for comparable content is just $340.

Making its debut this year is the Ascent Bronze Edition, which features exclusive exterior and interior ascents and 20-inch alloy wheels in a bronze color finish. On the inside, the seats are wrapped in Subaru StarTex® water-repellant material for durability and easy cleanup.

The 2025 Ascent adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, as well as Reverse Automatic Braking to its suite of standard active safety features. With the addition of Blind-Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Steering is also standard for 2025. The safety feature uses Blind-Spot Detection in conjunction with the EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking to help the vehicle avoid a collision when traveling at speeds slower than 50 mph.

For the first time on Ascent, Emergency Stop Assist is standard. The safety feature can detect an unresponsive driver when the Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control is active. The system will stop the SUV, activate hazard lights, and unlock the doors. SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services will then call emergency services for help.

For enhanced all-around situational awareness while parking, an available Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle. The system uses images from four vehicle cameras and combines them to create a single image for a bird's-eye view of the area around the entire vehicle.



Cabin Connect is available on trim levels equipped with a Harman Kardon® QuantumLogicTM

surround sound speaker system.

The convenience feature amplifies the driver's voice to the third-row occupants for improved communication inside the vehicle.

The Onyx Edition(s), Limited, Bronze Edition, and Touring come standard with dual-function X-MODE® featuring SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings. The additional settings optimize all-wheel-drive performance for difficult weather or road conditions.

The Ascent continues to be one of Subaru's most awarded vehicles since its debut in 2019.

The 3-row SUV received the 2024 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+

award. This marks the seventh consecutive year Ascent has earned an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (2018-2024).

The 2024 Subaru Ascent earned top marks with a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The 3-row SUV is also top-ranked in its class, according to MotorTrend .



Introducing the 2025 Subaru Ascent Premium

With a starting price of $38,795, the 2025 Ascent Premium includes an extensive roster of standard features, including EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Wide-Angle Mono Camera, Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, Power Rear Gate, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Auto-Dimming Mirror with HomeLink®.

The Premium trim includes Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Auto Emergency Steering, body-color side mirrors, rear window privacy glass, 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle, second-row independent Automatic Climate Control, and the All-Weather Package with heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper deicer.

Also standard across the model line is Rear Seat Reminder, front tri-zone and rear automatic climate control, automatic power door locks, power windows and power side mirrors, security system with engine immobilizer, rear vision camera, USB-A and USB-C input/charge ports in the front center console, USB-A and USB-C charge ports in the rear center console, raised roof rails, and 19 cupholders.

Equipped with a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the Ascent produces 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The BOXER engine is paired with a high-torque Lineartronic®

CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters to give the driver added control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, the most of any Subaru in history. All trim levels come standard with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for exceptional all-weather and trail-driving capability.

Standard Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing. The TSA system utilizes yaw sensors to monitor trailer sway and can then brake individual wheels to stabilize the vehicle and trailer.



The SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is standard across the model line. The 11.6-inch center information display offers a high-definition touchscreen for multimedia, climate control, X-MODE, and vehicle configuration settings. The multimedia system also includes wireless Apple CarPlay®, wireless AndroidTM

Auto, AM/FM/HD Radio, Bluetooth hands-free phone, text, and audio streaming connectivity, rear vision camera, and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum subscription).

The Ascent Premium is offered in 7- or 8-passenger configuration. The SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services and Wi-Fi hotspot are available with a subscription on all trim levels.

Ascent Onyx Edition

The Onyx Edition, priced at $42,195, is equipped with unique exterior elements and 20-inch alloy wheels in black finish. On the inside, the seats are wrapped in gray Subaru StarTex® water-repellant material and paired with black accent trim throughout the cabin. The seats, dash, door panels, and leather-wrapped steering wheel are complemented by green stitching.



Building on the 7-passenger Premium trim, the Onyx Edition adds dual-function X-MODE, heated steering wheel (360-degree coverage), LED fog lights, panoramic power moonroof, and a retractable cargo cover. The Onyx Edition comes exclusively in 7-passenger configuration.



Ascent Limited

The well-equipped Limited is priced at $45,995 and builds on the Premium trim, and adds DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, Auto-Dimming Mirror with HomeLink®, and dual USB-A input/charge ports in the third row.

Also standard on the 2025 Ascent Limited is Cabin Connect, Surround View Monitor, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon® premium audio with 792-watt equivalent amp and 14 speakers, panoramic power moonroof,

and a retractable cargo cover.

The interior of Ascent Limited is upgraded with leather-trimmed upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar and two-position memory, adjustable driver's seat cushion extension, 4-way power front passenger seat, exterior power mirrors with 2-position memory synchronized with driver's seat position memory, and second-row sunshades. For comfort on cold days, the Limited adds outboard heated seats in the second row and a heated steering wheel (360-degree coverage).



On the outside, the Limited is distinguished by LED fog lights, lower door cladding with chrome accents, power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals in Crystal Black Silica finish, and 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish. The Limited is available in 7- or 8-passenger configurations.

Bronze Edition

Priced at $46,995, the new Bronze Edition builds on the 7-passenger Limited trim and adds an exclusive bronze finish to the side cladding, front intake cover and 20-inch alloy wheels.



On the inside, the seats are wrapped in black StarTex water-repellant material and there is contrast bronze color stitching throughout the cabin. The heated leather-wrapped steering wheel has bronze stitching and a center-spoke insert in bronze finish.



Ascent Touring

Priced at $48,995, the Ascent Touring is equipped with all the features of the Limited and adds unique woodgrain-pattern accent trim in a matte finish and Java Brown perforated Nappa leather-trimmed upholstery with tan stitching. Standard convenience features include rain-sensing wipers and a smart rearview mirror. Three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats are also standard. The Touring is offered solely in the 7-passenger configuration.



Ascent Onyx Edition Touring

Priced at $49,995, the Onyx Edition Touring includes all the features from the Touring and adds the unique exterior and interior elements and 20-inch alloy wheels from the standard Onyx Edition.

Exclusive to the Onyx Edition Touring are the Nappa leather-appointed power, ventilated front seats in black with silver stitching and the high-grade leather-wrapped heated steering wheel in black with green stitching.



The Ascent is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), a Zero-Landfill Facility in Lafayette, Indiana, along with Crosstrek (2.5-liter), Legacy, and Outback.