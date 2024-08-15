IACC Bolsters Anti-Counterfeiting Efforts By Welcoming Presidential IPEC Nominee As Senior VP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) is proud to announce that Deborah Robinson, the President's nominee for Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator (IPEC), has joined our leadership team as Senior Vice President,

Intellectual

Property

Enforcement and Senior Counsel. This appointment marks a significant milestone in our unwavering commitment to safeguarding intellectual property (IP) rights on a global scale.

Deborah Robinson is set to lead IACC's enforcement initiatives using the expertise and determination that earned her the IPEC nomination.

Her deep-rooted experience and remarkable success in protecting IP make her the perfect leader to fortify our efforts in combatting counterfeiting and piracy.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Deborah to the IACC," said Bob Barchiesi, President of the IACC. "Her extraordinary career and relentless dedication to IP enforcement are perfectly aligned with our mission. Deborah's leadership will undoubtedly elevate our ability to harmonize enforcement efforts across all sectors-bringing together brands, eCommerce platforms, law enforcement, and shippers to drive meaningful progress in the fight against counterfeiting."

In her new role, Deborah will spearhead groundbreaking initiatives to enhance IP protections, working closely with a diverse array of stakeholders to ensure that intellectual property remains a top priority in innovation and enforcement.

"I am honored to join the IACC at this pivotal moment for IP enforcement," said Robinson. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented IACC team and our partners to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead

in protecting the rights of creators and innovators worldwide, and contributing to safeguarding consumers from the harms wrought by counterfeits."

About the IACC

The IACC ( ) is a leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to combating intellectual property theft and representing the interests of global brands across all sectors. Known for pioneering cross-industry agreements, the IACC leads initiatives such as IACC MarketSafe® and RogueBlock®, aimed at curbing the online sale of counterfeit and pirated goods.

