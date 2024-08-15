Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the“Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a seven percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.74 per share to $0.79 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend, representing a cash dividend of $3.16 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2024, to of record at the close of business on September 3, 2024.



Ward Nye, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Today's announced dividend increase marks our ninth consecutive year of doing so, extending Martin Marietta's long track record of delivering meaningful and sustainable dividends as a component of our balanced capital allocation priorities. Our durable, aggregates-led business model, disciplined commercial and operational practices and strong financial position allow the Company to prudently return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in future growth opportunities to drive superior shareholder value for decades to come.”

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit or .

Investor Contact:

Jacklyn Rooker

Director, Investor Relations

(919) 510-4736

...

MLM-D