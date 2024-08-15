Toll Brothers Offers Quick Move-In Homes At Regency At Babcock Ranch 55+ Community In Punta Gorda, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Move-in ready and quick move-in homes are now available in this exclusive active-adult master-planned community, featuring low-maintenance living and resort-style amenities

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is now offering quick move-in homes in Regency at Babcock Ranch , an active-adult 55+ community in southwest Florida offering three distinct collections of low-maintenance homes in Charlotte County. The community features luxury living and resort-style amenities in a serene setting.



Toll Brothers offers homes available for buyers on every timeline, including the option to select a build-to-order home, a quick move-in home, or a home that is move-in ready. Stunning single-family and villa home designs already under construction in Regency at Babcock Ranch include flexible floor plans with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s.









“Quick move-in homes offer our buyers the luxury of choice with a newly constructed home on a timeline that works for them,” said Tom Murray, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Florida.“Home buyers that choose a move-in ready or quick move-in home can unpack and start enjoying the incredible Regency lifestyle and onsite amenities right away.”

Toll Brothers homeowners will experience an extensive array of master-plan amenities in Babcock Ranch, as well as exclusive resort-style Regency community amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, walking and biking trails, bocce and pickleball, shuffleboard and tennis courts, putting green and golf simulator, fitness center, yoga and event lawn, BBQ pavilion, fire pit, and more.









Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

The five professionally decorated and fully furnished Toll Brothers model homes in Regency at Babcock Ranch are open daily for tours. For more information on Regency at Babcock Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida visit, TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

