Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Is Expected To Showcase A Significant Growth At A CAGR Of ~6% By 2030 | Delveinsight

The NSAIDs market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of chronic pain and inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and migraines. The expanding elderly population, who are more susceptible to these conditions, and the growing preference for NSAIDs due to their lower side effect profile compared to other pain relievers are contributing to this demand. Additionally, the market is being boosted by an increase in drug approvals, new product launches, and heightened research and development activities.

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading NSAIDs companies' market shares, challenges, NSAIDs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market NSAIDs companies in the market.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global NSAIDs market during the forecast period.

In the indication segment of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market, the arthritis category had a significant revenue share in 2023.

Notable NSAID companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, GSK plc., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Assertio Holdings, Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd., Assertio Holdings, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Perrigo Company plc, Viatris Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and several others, are currently operating in the NSAIDs market.

In March 2024, Endo International plc, a leading key player in the US announced, that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., launched ibuprofen-famotidine 800 mg/26.6 mg tablets, a generic version of Amgen's (formerly Horizon Therapeutics) DUEXIS. In February 2024, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC , the global pharmaceutical firm, unveiled the introduction of COMBOGESIC® IV (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) injection in the United States.

the latest highlights related to the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Overview

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are a class of medications widely used to reduce inflammation, pain, and fever. Common NSAIDs include ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen. They work by inhibiting enzymes called cyclooxygenases (COX-1 and COX-2), which are involved in the production of prostaglandins, chemicals in the body that mediate inflammation and pain. By blocking these enzymes, NSAIDs effectively alleviate symptoms associated with various conditions such as arthritis, muscle pain, and menstrual cramps.

Despite their effectiveness, NSAIDs can have side effects, especially with long-term use or high doses. Common side effects include gastrointestinal issues like stomach ulcers and bleeding, as well as an increased risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. Therefore, it is essential for individuals to use NSAIDs according to medical advice and to discuss any potential risks with their healthcare provider, especially if they have pre-existing health conditions.









Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Insights

In 2023, North America captured the largest revenue share in the NSAIDs market. This is largely due to the growing demand for NSAIDs in the region, driven by increased chronic pain and their widespread use in treating headaches, migraines, toothaches, menstrual pain, and other conditions. The preference for NSAIDs over other pain relievers, combined with the presence of major industry players, further supports market growth in North America from 2024 to 2030.

Additionally, companies in the region are actively working on developing new NSAIDs to address various conditions and reduce side effects. For example, in March 2024, Endo International plc, a leading US player, announced that its subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. introduced ibuprofen-famotidine 800 mg/26.6 mg tablets, a generic version of Amgen's (formerly Horizon Therapeutics) DUEXIS.

Overall, these factors create a favorable environment for growth in the North American NSAID market.

why North America is leading the market growth in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Dynamics

The NSAIDs market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of factors including increasing global demand, regulatory considerations, and competitive pressures. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis and cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for these medications. This heightened demand is further amplified by an aging global population , which is more susceptible to inflammatory diseases and musculoskeletal disorders.

In addition to demand-side factors, the NSAID market is also influenced by regulatory dynamics . Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA impose strict guidelines on the approval and marketing of NSAIDs, primarily due to concerns over their potential side effects, such as gastrointestinal issues and cardiovascular risks. These regulations ensure that NSAIDs are both safe and effective , which can impact the speed of market entry for new drugs and generics. Companies must navigate these complex regulatory landscapes while ensuring compliance to maintain their market position.

Competitive dynamics also play a significant role in shaping the NSAID market. The market is marked by the presence of major pharmaceutical companies as well as numerous generic drug manufacturers. The patent expiration of blockbuster NSAIDs opens the door for generics, which can lead to increased price competition and market fragmentation. Innovation, particularly in the development of new formulations or drugs with fewer side effects, can provide competitive advantages. Moreover, companies are investing in research to develop selective COX-2 inhibitors and other advanced NSAID formulations to address specific therapeutic needs and improve patient outcomes.

Market trends also indicate a growing shift towards OTC NSAIDs . Consumer preference for OTC options is driven by their convenience and the increasing trend toward self-medication for minor ailments. This shift impacts prescription NSAIDs and encourages pharmaceutical companies to expand their OTC offerings. Additionally, digital health trends and telemedicine are influencing the NSAID market by facilitating easier access to these medications and potentially altering the dynamics of patient care and drug distribution.

Overall, the NSAIDs market is a complex and evolving landscape influenced by demand trends, regulatory factors, competition, and shifting consumer behaviors. Companies operating in this space must continuously adapt to these dynamics to maintain their market share and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market dynamics