SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Interim Financial Summary H1 2024


8/15/2024 1:16:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is an announcement, investor presentation and financial summary of SKEL for the first half of 2024.

An open presentation will be held on 16 August, 08:30 am, at the Prís premises located at Smáratorg 3, Kópavogi. At the meeting, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the results and highlights of the Company's operations.

For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, ... .

Attachments

  • SKEL Financial Summary 1H 2024
  • SKEL Announcement 1H 2024
  • SKEL Investor Presentation 1H 2024

