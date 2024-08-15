Celebrating Positivity: 'What's GOOD About TODAY? - A Purpose-Driven Life' Launches August 22, 2024, With A Reception

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us on August 21, 2024, for the launch of 'What's GOOD About TODAY?'-a celebrating resilience, positivity, and living a purpose-driven life.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On August 22, 2024, Christopher Cochran, founder and CEO of BluChip Solutions, will release his deeply personal and uplifting book, "What's GOOD About TODAY? A Purpose-Driven Life Inspired by Christian Cochran." This book offers readers an intimate look into the extraordinary life of his son, Christian, who, despite a fatal diagnosis, chose to live each day with love, positivity, and purpose.

To celebrate the launch, a special reception will be held on the evening of August 21, 2024, at the Masterpiece Creations Art Gallery in Cranberry Township, PA. The event is open to the public, and attendees are invited to stop by anytime between 6-8 PM to meet the author, purchase a copy of the book, and join in a celebration of the power of positivity.

“Christian's journey was nothing short of extraordinary. Despite the challenges he faced, he never stopped looking for the good in each day. My hope is that this book will inspire others to do the same,” said Christopher Cochran.“This book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the impact one life can have on so many.”

Publisher's Weekly praised the book, stating, "Christian's insight, open-mindedness, and resilience shine through, stirring tears and inspiring readers. Page after page, this celebration of life will challenge you to reconsider your relationship with time and measure it by the love you spread."

What's GOOD About TODAY? not only recounts Christian's story but also offers readers practical ways to navigate life's toughest challenges with grace, cultivate positivity, and live a purpose-driven life.

Event Details:

.Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

.Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

.Location: Masterpiece Creations Art Gallery, 9125 Marshall Rd Suite B11, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066

The book will be available for purchase at the event and is currently available for global pre-order on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.

For more information, visit

About Christopher Cochran:

Christopher Cochran is a dedicated father, husband, and inspirational speaker. He is the founder and CEO of BluChip Solutions and serves on the board of directors at Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. His book, "What's GOOD About TODAY? A Purpose-Driven Life Inspired by Christian Cochran," is a heartfelt tribute to his son's legacy and a guide to living a life filled with purpose and positivity.

