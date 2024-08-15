(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EGC Group Makes 2024 Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

EGC Group, the New York-based marketing, & creative agency, has been listed as one of the fastest-growing private firms in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000.

- Nicole Penn, EGC Group's CEONEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EGC Group , the New York-based marketing, media and creative agency built for growth brands, is honored to announce that it has been listed as one of the fastest-growing private firms in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 .For over 40 years, the prestigious Inc. 5000 rankings provide a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."This honor is a testament to our team and our clients," said Nicole Penn, EGC Group's CEO. "Together, we share an unwavering commitment to innovation and a dedication to thrive, no matter the challenge. I am so incredibly proud of what we do, every day. We look forward to a future of growth for both the agency and our clients. Looking ahead, we have many exciting things being planned to help fuel our clients' growth.”With offices in both Long Island and Brooklyn, NY, as well as a dedicated production facility in Melville, The Content Studio, EGC serves clients across the globe. EGC was founded in 1985 by Ernest G. Canadeo. The agency was recently named a“Best Place to Work” by Long Island Business News two years in a row and is among Ad Age's Top Advertising Agencies.“We were one of the first agencies to begin a dedicated digital practice back in 1997 and today, we are doing exceptional new things in AI and data and analytics,” said Ernie Canadeo.“It is a very exciting time to be in the marketing business.”“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

