Three Crnas Inducted As Fellows Of The Academy Of Diversity Leaders In Nursing

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognizes three Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, who were recently inducted into the inaugural Fellows of the Academy of Diversity Leaders (ADLN) in Nursing at the National Black Nurses Association in San Francisco, California.

"This induction highlights the value of CRNAs in our healthcare system and the impact they make for our profession," said AANA President Janet Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col (Ret) USAFR, NC. "We applaud the lives and work of these extraordinary healthcare leaders as they continue to be a champion for underserved communities and improve the landscape for diversity, equity, and inclusion in healthcare."

The three CRNAs were selected in the inaugural class of 176 Fellows and inducted for their contributions in their work for equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice. The Fellows are Dr. Edwin Aroke, PhD, CRNA, FADLN, FAAN,FAANA, tenured associate professor, PhD program director, and NIH racial pain disparities researcher of the University of Alabama at Birmingham; and Dr. Wallena Gould, EdD, CRNA, FADLN, FAANA FAAN, founder and CEO of the Diversity in Nurse Anesthesia Mentorship Program, and posthumously, Goldie Brangman, MED, CRNA, MBA, FADLN, former program director for Harlem School of Anesthesia and former director of the nurse anesthesia program at Harlem Hospital of Anesthesia (1951-1986) as well as the first Black AANA President, (1973-1974). Gould was honored in the luminary category and Aroke was recognized in the distinguished category.

Posthumous ADLN Fellows are trailblazing leaders who have paved the way for justice, equity, diversion, and inclusion in nursing. Each luminary ADLN Fellow has at least thirty years of experience in nursing and continues to open doors for greater justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in nursing. Each distinguished Fellow is an individual who has created innovative initiatives in nursing and transformed nursing education, research, practice, policy, or administration.

"Selection as a luminary Fellow is quite humbling," said Gould. "As a CRNA and mentor, I am honored to be a visionary leader for 20 years of grassroots national initiative

to substantially increase workforce diversity in nurse

anesthesia and improve

health outcomes as a result. I am proud of the legacy imprinted in changing the culture of the nurse anesthesia profession for future generations with committed diverse

CRNAs from across the country".

"Being selected to be a Fellow of ADLN is truly an honor," said Aroke. "As a distinguished Fellow, I am particularly proud to be recognized for my work in disparities research to advancing justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in nursing and healthcare."

The Brangman family, including Dorothy Brangman, sister-in-law and her niece, Dr. Karen Alexander, PhD, RN, CNOR,

were both present at the NBNA Conference to receive the posthumous award. "I would like to thank the National Black Nurses Association and the Academy of Diversity of Leaders in Nursing Committee

We were so grateful, privileged, and honored to accept this prestigious, posthumous award on behalf of our

Brangman Family, for Goldie Brangman. This was a dignified, respectful, gracious, well earned, and deserved, honor for the lifetime of work, " said Dorothy Brangman.

The National Black Nurses Association represents over 350,000 Black registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, nursing students and retired nurses from the USA, Eastern Caribbean, and Africa, through 111 chartered chapters, in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

