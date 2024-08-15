Bellesa Launches BB Outlet To Make Pleasure More Affordable And Accessible Than Ever

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





BB Outlet to Revolutionize the Adult Toy by Redefining the Price of Pleasure

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellesa Boutique , a women-led sexual wellness company, announced the launch of BB Outlet by Bellesa . This new transforms the adult toy industry by making premium products affordable and accessible for everyone. Through this launch, Bellesa is providing a direct solution to the disparity in both sexual satisfaction and access, bringing everyone one step closer to closing the pleasure gap.

"Offering the same high-quality, body-safe products we're known for at more affordable prices brings us one step closer to our mission," said Michelle Shnaidman, CEO of Bellesa. "With BB Outlet, the price of pleasure is now within reach for all. Whether it's someone's first time exploring, trying something new, gifting a close friend or simply expanding their collection, we're proud to make it possible for everyone to experience pleasure and embrace their sexuality without compromise."

BB Outlet offers an ever-expanding collection with a diverse range of more than 300 products, with prices starting at $5.99. All products are made exclusively for BB Outlet by Bellesa, ensuring each is crafted with the highest quality and 100% body-safe premium materials. Collections include suction toys (such as the BB Air for $8.99 ), an impressive line of rabbit vibrators, men's toys, wands, beginner-friendly options, couples' toys, anal toys and BDSM/kink kits at unbeatable prices. The selection also extends to wellness products, such as kegel balls and dilators, alongside items specifically designed for the LGBTQIA+ community. This curated but robust collection ensures that everyone can find something that suits their desires, making it accessible and inclusive for all.

The launch of BB Outlet is a significant milestone for Bellesa, reinforcing the company's position as an industry leader and innovator. Bellesa made headlines during COVID by giving away thousands of free vibrators to people stuck at home, lowered their prices against inflation to make sure everyone's dollars were as good as always and introduced dozens of high-quality products, including the Demi Wand with Demi Lovato.

Bellesa invites everyone to visit BB Outlet and discover the range of products designed to elevate pleasure and intimacy. For more information, visit bboutlet .

About Bellesa

Bellesa is a leading innovator in the sexual wellness industry, committed to offering high-quality pleasure products to its community. Bellesa Boutique is a premier destination for luxury pleasure products, offering a curated selection of high-end toys and accessories at premium price points. Understanding that both pleasure journeys and budgets vary, Bellesa also offers BB Outlet, their outlet store dedicated to providing high-quality products at more affordable prices. Whether you're seeking luxury or value, Bellesa ensures that everyone can find the perfect fit for their desires and needs, making pleasure accessible to all. Finally.

SOURCE Bellesa