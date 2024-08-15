Annual General Meeting In Bang & Olufsen A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At today's Annual General Meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the agenda.



The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report, approved the company's audited annual report for the year 2023/24 and granted discharge to the company's Executive Management Board and Board of Directors. Furthermore, the general meeting resolved that no dividend should be paid and that the year's was to be carried forward to the next financial year.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2023/24.

The Board of Directors had submitted the following proposals which were adopted by the general meeting:



Approval of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024/25.

Renewal of authorisation to the Board of Directors to allow the company to acquire treasury shares in the period until 14 August 2025 up to a total of 10% of the company's share capital at the time of the authorisation, provided that the company's total holding of treasury shares does not at any time exceed 10% of the company share capital and that the purchase price paid at the time of the acquisition does not differ by more than 10% from the quoted price on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Renewal and change of authorisations to the Board of Directors in the articles of association to increase the company's share capital with or without pre-emptive rights by up to a nominal value of DKK 122,772,087 in the period until 14 August 2025.



Approval of updated indemnification scheme and provision in the articles of association regarding the adoption of the scheme.

Approval of the company's remuneration policy comprising an updated description of the company's indemnification scheme. Authorisation to the chair of the meeting to notify the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions adopted and make such amendments to the documents submitted to the Danish Business Authority as the Danish Business Authority may require.

The board members Juha Christen Christensen, Albert Bensoussan, Jesper Jarlbæk, Anders Colding Friis, Tuula Rytilä and M. Claire Chung were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The accounting firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as auditors of the company in relation to both statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Juha Christen Christensen as Chair and Albert Bensoussan as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Juha Christen Christensen Kristian Teär

Chair CEO





