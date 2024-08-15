Careyaya Awarded Grant From Johns Hopkins And NIH Through A2 Collective For AI-Powered Dementia Caregiver Training App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HealthTech Startup Using Grant to Fund Development of "Duolingo of Dementia Care Training."

- Neal K. Shah, CEO of CareYaya TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareYaya Technologies, a leading innovator in AI-powered elder care solutions, has been awarded a significant grant from Johns Hopkins University and the National Institute on Aging to develop YayaGuide, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence application for training caregivers of people with dementia.The grant, awarded through the prestigious a2 Collective | a2PilotAwards program, will fund the development of YayaGuide - described as the "Duolingo of dementia care training". This cutting-edge app uses AI and micro-learning techniques to deliver personalized, engaging training modules directly to caregivers' smartphones."With over 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's and related dementias, and that number projected to triple by 2050, there's an urgent need for innovative solutions to support caregivers," said Neal K. Shah, CEO of CareYaya. "YayaGuide will revolutionize how we train and empower both professional and family caregivers to provide high-quality, compassionate care."Key features of YayaGuide include:- AI-powered personalization that adapts content to each user's learning style and pace- Bite-sized video modules for easy learning on-the-go- Interactive exercises using natural language processing- Comprehensive curriculum covering communication techniques, behavioral management, safety, and moreThe app builds on CareYaya's success in mobilizing over 10,000 college students nationwide as caregivers for seniors with dementia. YayaGuide aims to rapidly upskill this workforce while also supporting family caregivers."We're honored to receive backing from world-class institutions like Johns Hopkins, the a2 Collective and the National Institute on Aging," Shah added. "This grant accelerates our mission to expand access to quality dementia care through technology and innovation."Rapid deployment and prototype testing of YayaGuide is underway. CareYaya aims to make the technology widely available by late 2024.For more information, visit or contact:CareYaya Health Technologies...###About CareYayaCareYaya is one of America's fastest-growing health tech startups, operating a platform that connects people with caregivers that are uniquely all students in the healthcare field. As an applied research lab, CareYaya also pioneers AI and neurotechnology solutions to enhance caregiving for aging and seriously ill populations. CareYaya's mission is to empower family caregivers and create a better future for care through innovative technology and partnerships with forward-thinking health systems. Learn more at or .

