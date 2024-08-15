Audigent Makes The Inc. 5000 For Third Consecutive Year, Remaining One Of The Fastest-Growing Ad Tech Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Data, Identity, and Curation leader is among top quartile of fastest growing private companies in America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed this week that Audigent , the leading data identity, curation and activation platform, ranks No. 1,303 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Audigent is the 126th fastest-growing company in the NY-NJ-PA area and the 160th fastest-growing in the software industry.The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment, independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.With revenue growth of 399% over the past three years, Audigent's third year on the list places the company among the top 26% of the fastest-growing companies in America. Audigent is also the 108th fastest-growing company in New York State.“Earning Inc 5000 honors for three consecutive years is an incredible achievement for our team and continued confirmation of what we set out to accomplish at Audigent, to reinvent how data is actioned and activated,” said Drew Stein, Audigent CEO and co-founder.“We've pioneered programmatic curation, new ways of applying data in a privacy-safe fashion that benefits consumers, advertisers, and publishers. It's our focus on innovation that has fueled our growth, and we continue to develop and launch new products to deliver on the current and evolving needs of the advertising market.”In a fiercely competitive arena, Audigent has showcased an extraordinary ability to not only navigate challenges but to thrive. Its ability to maintain a level of growth that ranks within the Inc 5000 serves as a reflection of its momentum, products/services, and strategies.As the largest creator and operator of curated marketplaces, Audigent's pioneering approach to programmatic advertising activates data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data together to maximize addressability, performance and efficiency for media buyers. This process, called curation, drives Audigent's award-winning suite of PMP products and private marketplaces which are both used by some of the largest brands and media agencies and provide publishers with critical monetization tools.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”About AudigentAudigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent's pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry's first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron IDTM), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMPTM, ContextualPMPTM and CognitivePMPTM products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world's largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit .More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietaryInc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders andPower Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 inPalm Desert, California, please visit .

