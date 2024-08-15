Tao Climate Joins Creative Destruction Lab Program, Following XPRIZE Honour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tao Climate delivers the Green Age of Aviation

Felix Roick and Gary Byrnes, Tao Climate

Gary Byrnes, CEO, Tao Climate

CDL Carbon Removal Business Accelerator gives Tao Climate access to a world-class of mentors, advisors, and investors

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tao Climate, an emerging leader in carbon removal innovation, is proud to announce its acceptance into the prestigious Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Carbon Removal Program. This achievement follows Tao Climate's inclusion in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Top 100, underscoring the company's commitment to pioneering solutions in the fight against climate change.

The CDL Carbon Removal stream is one of the world's foremost program for startups focused on scalable carbon capture and removal technologies. Tao Climate's selection for this programme highlights the significant potential of its innovative approach to using industrial hemp for carbon sequestration, and its growing role in the global carbon removal ecosystem.

As part of the CDL programme, Tao Climate will participate in the launch session in San Francisco on September 09, 2024, where it will engage with top industry experts, scientists, and investors. This opportunity will allow Tao Climate to refine its business model, scale its operations, and further develop its groundbreaking carbon removal technology.

Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate, commented on the company's recent accomplishments:

"Being recognised in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Top 100 and now joining the Creative Destruction Lab's Carbon Removal Accelerator are testaments to the impact of our work. We are excited to collaborate with leading minds in San Francisco and accelerate our mission to remove carbon from the atmosphere on a global scale."

"Joining the Creative Destruction Lab's Carbon Removal Accelerator is a pivotal moment for Tao Climate, coming on the heels of our recognition in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Top 100. This opportunity not only validates our work with industrial hemp for carbon sequestration but also positions us to scale our solutions with greater speed and precision. We're excited to engage with the brightest minds in the field as we continue to innovate and make a meaningful impact in the fight against climate change." - Felix Roick, COO of Tao Climate.

Tao Climate's innovative approach includes leveraging advanced technologies and natural processes to capture and store atmospheric carbon, with a particular focus on scalable and economically viable solutions. The company's work aligns with the growing global emphasis on carbon removal as a critical strategy for combating climate change.

The CDL Carbon Removal Accelerator provides Tao Climate with access to a world-class network of mentors, advisors, and investors, helping to fast-track the development and deployment of its solutions. This programme will be instrumental in Tao Climate's journey toward making a significant impact in the carbon removal industry.

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is dedicated to developing sustainable, scalable solutions for carbon removal and sequestration using industrial hemp. Through innovation and collaboration, Tao Climate aims to lead the charge in reducing atmospheric carbon levels and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

About Creative Destruction Lab (CDL)

Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success. Founded by Professor Ajay Agrawal in 2012 at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, the program has expanded to 13 sites across seven countries: Oxford, Seattle, Paris, Atlanta, Madison, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, Berlin, Estonia, and Melbourne. The Carbon Removal program brings together the strength of CDL's mission to enhance the commercialization of science for the betterment of humankind with the transformative vision of XPRIZE in accelerating solutions toward humanity's grand challenges.

